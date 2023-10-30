PFF exec: Time to build that relationship with fans

And if the Philippine Football Federation has their way, they would love nothing more than to underscore and reignite that relationship between Filipino football fans and the Azkals when they go on this two-game home stand on November 16 (against Vietnam) and November 21(against Indonesia) in the group stages of the Asian Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“In all of our efforts to build the game, I think on the federation’s side, we forgot to tap into the passion of the fans. This is something that we want to bring back. If we rally the fans behind the national team, we believe it will give them that lift to perform.”

The PFF has announced that they are hoping to put 10,000 people inside the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium for the games against Vietnam and Indonesia. "Going to the Filipinas' side naman, we had support from the Ayalas with the mall tours and Cignal for the telecast. When we beat New Zealand, lo and behold, kahit saan ka magpunta, meron live viewing. But more to the women's game, we see the signs that football is on an upward trajectory."

For the upcoming home matches, the PFF appointed a fan zone manager, whose job is to come up with a festival-like atmosphere outside the stadium. There will be an assortment of food and drinks, including beer.

Aside from the official Azkals merchandise on sale, there will be game zones for foosball and mini-football where fans can get into the mood before the 7 p.m. kick-off.