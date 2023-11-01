Petro Gazz puts unbeaten record on the line

”Top hitter Myla Pablo, who missed the last game, is expected to be back and join Ara Galang, Ivy Lacsina, Aby Maraño, Majoy Baron and Jolina dela Cruz as they slug it out with the streaking Angels, who also rolled to 3-0 victories over the Highrisers and the Gerflor Defenders to stay within striking distance of fellow unbeaten squad Creamline Cool Smashers (4-0).“Rest is really important.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUNSTARONLINE: ‘Namuspos, nanigbas’, magtiayon naprisoSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Ayaw pagdala og bata sa sementeryoSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Killings, vote-buying mar BSKE anewSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Bus kargado og botante nahaybolSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: Nanguryente og isda naunay, pataySunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕

SUNSTARONLINE: 2 ka polis angol sa aksidenteSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more ⮕