Petition Filed for Immediate Release of Anchors Cited in Contempt

A PETITION was filed yesterday before the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the immediate release of SMNI program anchors Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz who were earlier cited in contempt and ordered detained by lawmakers for allegedly airing a wrong information on the travel expenses of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.
Badoy and Celiz through human rights lawyer Herminio “Harry” Roque specifically filed a petition for the issuance of a writ of certiorari coupled with a petition for the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus seeking their release from detention on or before December 15, 2023, “regardless of the merits of the case.” The petitioners also urged the Court to declare that respondent House of Representatives Committee on Legislative and Franchises and House sergeant-at-arms Napoleon Taas acted with grave abuse of discretion in citing them in contempt and in ordering their detentio
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: cebudailynews - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »
Bill filed in Congress to exempt two-wheeled EVs from import tariffsA bill has been filed in Congress aiming to exempt two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) from certain import tariffs. If passed, House Bill 9574 will amend certain provisions of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA), which currently still subjects two-wheeled EVs to such tariffs.
Source: PhilippineStar - 🏆 7. / 71 Read more »
Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »
Supreme Court orders Vice President Duterte to comment on fund transfer petitionThe SC En Banc ordered Vice President Sara Duterte and other government officials to comment on the petition assailing the constitutionality of the transfer of the P125 million from the Office of the President’s contingency fund to the OVP. Read:
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: inquirerdotnet - 🏆 3. / 86 Read more »