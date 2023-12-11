Petition Filed for Immediate Release of Anchors Cited in Contempt

A PETITION was filed yesterday before the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the immediate release of SMNI program anchors Lorraine Badoy and Jeffrey “Ka Eric” Celiz who were earlier cited in contempt and ordered detained by lawmakers for allegedly airing a wrong information on the travel expenses of House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Badoy and Celiz through human rights lawyer Herminio “Harry” Roque specifically filed a petition for the issuance of a writ of certiorari coupled with a petition for the issuance of a writ of habeas corpus seeking their release from detention on or before December 15, 2023, “regardless of the merits of the case.” The petitioners also urged the Court to declare that respondent House of Representatives Committee on Legislative and Franchises and House sergeant-at-arms Napoleon Taas acted with grave abuse of discretion in citing them in contempt and in ordering their detentio





