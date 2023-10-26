PETA’s ‘One More Chance The Musical with music by Ben&Ben coming in 2024

On Sunday evening, after the closing performance of “Walang Aray,” the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) shocked audiences with a surprise performance of Ben&Ben, unveiling the company’s upcoming production, “One More Chance the Musical,” an adaptation of Star Cinema’s cult classic that will feature the music of the massively popular and award-winning Filipino nine-piece band.

“One More Chance the Musical” follows PETA’s string of successful jukebox musicals, from the phenomenal hit “Rak of Aegis,” which ran for seven seasons, to the critically acclaimed rap musical “Three Stars and a Sun,” featuring the music of Francis Magalona.For corporate partnerships and show-buying inquiries, contact PETA via petatheater@gmail.com or 0917-539-1112. Follow PETA’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages at @petatheater to be updated on the latest news.

