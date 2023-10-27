Pet owners leave loving words to their departed

In a small plot at an animal rescue center, pet owners who saw their loved fur-babies cross the "rainbow bridge" leave loving messages on their epitaphs.

This memorial for departed pets is located at the center of Katipunan Valley in Quezon City and run by the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), an organization dedicated to the protection and the promotion of humane treatment of all animals.

The Memorial Wall is composed of two tiled walls with hundreds of epitaphs written by loving fur parents to their pets who are buried here. "In 2008, when a resident dog was laid to rest here, the volunteers wrote, 'To all our Bowows and Meow-meows,' said John Tangkeko, a behavior specialist at PAWS. headtopics.com

From then on, Tangkeko related, PAWS started to honor resident dogs and cats who have died through a small burial site on the property. As time passed, and as interest from patrons and supporters grew, the memorial was set up so that more people can give their pets a loving send-off.

People came by regularly to visit, some have been known to stay for long hours, set up picnics and offer prayers and talk about their memories of their pets when they were still around. Anyone can walk in, light a candle or leave a small keepsake as commemoration, or even just to read the epitaphs. headtopics.com

Some have fun names, some have heart-tugging personal quotes. Still others had simple artworks or just hearts displayed. One shared the importance of adopting, while others relived how their pets were an important part of their lives.

Do you have loving memories of your fur-buddy? Or perhaps you have your own memory of when your pet crossed that rainbow bridge? Did you ever want to say something to your pet before they died?

