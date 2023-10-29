Pesos, perks, and power: 5 things we entrust the barangay officials we elect

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

What can we do? They are the types who are willing to run for public office. The younger, educated, and decent residents of our barangays are either busy building careers in the cities, far from their home towns, or may still be residing in the barangay but thinking that it’s too much for their pride to solicit the votes of neighbors who, professionally speaking, have achieved less than they have.

They are the first court of sorts who will determine if you head to the police station or the fiscal if your husband beats you up, or if your neighbor’s fence is encroaching on your property. They are supposed to care enough to stop the videoke-ing pest of a neighbor late in the night, and not be conveniently missing when floods paralyze our streets in the age of climate change. headtopics.com

The barangay share in the IRA is divided only among the original 41,882 barangays that were in existence when the Local Government Code was passed in October 1991.(If your barangay is one of those 119 created after the Code was passed, it means you’re getting your IRA from the city or municipality, the mother local government units.)

The ALGU are special shares of local government units in the proceeds of national taxes, as provided in various laws, namely:Share in the proceeds when natural wealth – such as mining sites and power sources – in their areas are utilizedMost of these taxes are distributed only among LGUs where the taxed establishments, operations, or products are located. headtopics.com

