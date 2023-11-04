Perfume tycoon Joel Cruz ventures into Japanese-themed food business

Did you know that aside from his well-publicized chain of Aficionado stalls, "perfume tycoon" Joel Cruz also has a Japanese-themed food business? Cruz started this second business venture of his at the height of the pandemic, when he decided to enter the food industry and launch a business inspired by the food business of his sister-in-law.

He called it Takoyatea by Joel Cruz, the name being a coined word from ‘takoyaki’ (those loaded Japanese balls filled with octopus bits, crabstick, cheese and bacon) and ‘tea’ (short for milk tea), the core products of his business. Also on the menu are okonomiyaki (Japanese savory pancakes or omelette), ramen and rice bowls. Because of Joel’s business savvy and perseverance, his food business has now grown into a chain of more than 50 store-owned outlets and franchises in the country. Cruz recently gave Migs Bustos of ABS-CBN’s “My Puhunan: Kaya Mo!” show a peek into the operations of Takoyatea, which was aired during the show’s October 21 episode.Featured in the same episode was the success story of former barangay tanod and tricycle driver Rex Caligaga, who is now a mega millionaire and owner of a Bali-inspired resort. “My Puhunan” host Karen Davila headed over to Porac, Pampanga to get the whole story from Caligagan, who took on different jobs during his younger years just so he could finish schoo

