Perfect NU Lady Bulldogs banner favorites in SSL quarterfinals

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – National University vies to keep its record perfect as the Lady Bulldogs aim for a quarterfinal berth along with three other favorites in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championships.

NU – which swept Pool E behind a star-studded cast led by Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon – goes up against University of the East at 2 pm on Sunday, followed by the 5 pm duel between Adamson and Arellano. headtopics.com

NU (6-0) and UST (5-1) topped Pool E, while FEU (5-1) and Adamson (5-1) led Pool F to clinch win-once bonuses in the quarterfinals. “We have to be more consistent in what we do,” said FEU coach Manolo Refugia in Filipino. “Our mentality is every game is a must-win.”

“We should always be the team who wanted to win more,” returning NU mentor Norman Miguel said in Filipino. “Our goal remains the same, to reach the finals and win it all. We have to be more aggressive. We can’t relax.” headtopics.com

Bulldogs stretch UAAP win streak to 5 gamesDefining the News Read more ⮕

Bulldogs escape Red Warriors for 5th straight winKean Baclaan made timely plays down the stretch as the NU Bulldogs squeaked past the UE Red Warriors, 64-61, for their fifth straight win. Read more ⮕

Bulldogs roll past Warriors, Archers maul TigersRed-hot National U churned out a gritty 64-61 win over University of the East to stretch its rampage to five straight games in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Read more ⮕

Talk to Papa Joe: Lady riderSunStar Publishing Inc. Read more ⮕

FEU, UST shoot for Final Four berths in Shakey's Super LeagueFar Eastern University and University of Santo Tomas shoot for quick Final Four tickets against separate counterparts in the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championships Season 2 quarterfinals this weekend at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Read more ⮕

Nasipit repulses Bacoor in MPVA volleyball tiff openerThe Nasipit Lady Spikers thwarted the Bacoor City Strikers-Metro Land Builders Corp., 25-19, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-16, for a rousing debut in the inaugural season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball League. Read more ⮕