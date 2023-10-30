Perez says Mexico exit saddest moment of career

MEXICO CITY (AFP) -- Sergio Perez said his first corner crash turned his home Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, Oct. 29, into the saddest experience of his career.

"I've had some really sad moments in my career," he said."And certainly this is the saddest one because of the end result, but at the end of the day it’s just racing." He continued, but he was unable to resist seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in his Mercedes and finished third behind him as Verstappen sped to a record 16th win of the season and 51st of his career.

"To be honest, I felt that I would have let them down more if I didn't go for it… I saw the gap and I went for it,” he said. “I decided to take a risk. I knew it was going to be very risky, and I ended up paying the price."The outcome did little to quell speculation about his future with Red Bull after a dismal run that has seen him without a podium in five races since the Italian Grand Prix on September 3. headtopics.com

"You have days like this,” said Perez. “What makes me feel proud is that I gave it all. And that's it…."

Red Bull not fully behind Perez, says HamiltonSergio Perez has been suffering a run of poor form as he battles to finish second overall in a Formula One championship already won by Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen Read more ⮕

JXYB to rep PH in Red Bull Dance Your Style World FinalsA Filipino will attempt to take over the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Frankfurt, Germany on November 4. Read more ⮕

Unleash the Ultimate Burger and Beer Pairings at Raging Bull BurgersThe all-too-familiar feeling of kicking back and enjoying a juicy, meaty burger on one hand and an ice-cold brewski on the other is unmatched. The tag team of burgers and beer has, quite frankly, always been great and timeless ever since it was discovered. Read more ⮕

Ferrari's Leclerc grabs surprise pole for Mexico Grand PrixThe Monegasque clocked a best lap in one minute and 17.166 seconds to beat the Spaniard by 0.067 seconds, leaving newly-crowned three-time world champion Verstappen third for Red Bull. Read more ⮕

Armed forces on red alertThe Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is on red alert and top officials directed all military ground units to be ready for any contingency as Filipinos vote on Monday, October 30, 2023. Read more ⮕

Israel pounds Gaza as Red Cross warns of 'intolerable' sufferingIsrael intensified its attacks on Gaza Sunday, calling for civilians to flee south where it vowed aid would increase, as the Red Cross warned of 'intolerable' suffering. Read more ⮕