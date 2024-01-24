People's Initiative for Constitutional Amendments

People's initiative has become a household phrase in the past couple of weeks in light of the reported signature campaign for tweaking the 1987 Constitution by allowing all members of Congress to jointly vote on the proposed amendments.





gmanews » / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Justice and Congressman Vicente Veloso Supports People's Initiative to Amend ConstitutionFormer justice and congressman Vicente Veloso expresses his support for a people's initiative to amend the 1987 Constitution, stating that it is a legitimate and democratic method to propose necessary reforms. The people's initiative process allows Filipino people to directly propose amendments to the Constitution by gathering signatures from registered voters.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Organizers of people's initiative to continue Charter change effortsDespite congressional support for a constituent assembly to amend the Constitution, organizers of a controversial people’s initiative said they will continue their own efforts to push Charter change.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Challenges in Charter Change through People's InitiativeThe House of Representatives is attempting Charter change through People's Initiative, but faces challenges due to previous failed attempts and stringent requirements imposed by the Supreme Court.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Comelec: Signature drive for Constitution amendment through people's initiative meaninglessThe Commission on Elections (Comelec) stated that the signature drive to amend the Constitution through people's initiative is meaningless until a formal petition has been filed.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Proposed Constitutional Shift to Parliamentary GovernmentThe author discusses the proposed constitutional shift to parliamentary government and the interpretation of the 'people's initiative' by powerful leaders of the House.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Romualdez's Bold Proposals for Constitutional ReformMartin Romualdez's transformative proposals for constitutional reform are a turning point in our nation's journey. We delve into the significance of his proposals and commend his method of reaching out to Local Government Units.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »