PEN Philippines holds successful 66th Congress

Also in the audience were some members of PEN International, who flew over for a three-day workshop that followed the Congress. The guests for the first panel, which I moderated, were AI and technology expert Dr Dominic “Doc” Ligot, freelance writer and organizer Aimee Morales, and two literature and creative writing teachers – novelist Clarissa Militante of De La Salle University and poet, essayist, and fictionist Joselito D. De Los Reyes of the University of Santo Tomas.

Some of the questions asked were: With the use of AI, can anything then still be said to be original? In a post-event Facebook post, Doc Ligot summed up that panel quite well when he wrote that the “prevailing mood among writers at the PEN Congress was one of awe mixed with trepidation.

“With Filipinos being the world’s top users of social media, AI’s centrality in our digital future can only be assured, like it or not, and for better or for worse.”It’s a matter of wait-and-see, and of experimenting with AI to take advantage of its benefits, particularly for practical purposes, while making sure that literary works retain their originality as human-created.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSINESSMIRROR: Venerable snatches Philippines’ third gold medal in Combat GamesDARIUS VENERABLE flexed just enough muscles to edge South Korea’s Namhun Lee in the men’s Poomsae individual of taekwondo on Monday for the Philippines’s third gold medal in the World Combat Games at the King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 22-year-old Venerable scored 9.280 points—5.560 technical skills and 3.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Philippines welcomes inaugural United Airlines SFO-MNL flightThe first-ever direct flight of United States carrier United Airlines between San Francisco, California and Manila, Philippines has arrived on Monday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Philippines debt decreases to P14.27 trillionThe country’s outstanding debt saw a slight decrease, reaching P14.27 trillion at the close of September, the Bureau of Treasury reported on Tuesday.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Philippines still fastest-growing ASEAN market for vehicle productionThe Philippines continued to register the fastest growth in motor vehicle production in the ASEAN region as the country posted a 33.3-percent jump in the first nine months of the year.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Your ultimate guide for calculating holiday pay in the PhilippinesThe Labor Code says workers are entitled to their full daily pay during regular holidays, even if they do not go to work

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Voting for barangay polls delayed by a day in some villages in southern PhilippinesIn five barangays in Lanao del Sur and Samar, poll materials failed to arrive before noon on election day

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕