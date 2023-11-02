‘Peaceful, orderly’ Kalag-Kalag noted in Cebu City

Rafter, in a separate interview on November 1, said that based on the assessment of CCPO Director Colonel Ireneo Dalogdo, the situation in cemeteries was orderly.'Ang atong mga cemeteryo sa pagkakaron, nagpabilin na malinaw og orderly,' she said.Rafter also encouraged the public to cooperate and be mindful of the heat during cemetery visits. She advised the elderly to visit during the late afternoon.

