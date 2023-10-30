Peaceful in Pamplona: No violence in Negros Oriental BSKE

Watch more on iWantTFC The barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in Pamplona, Negros Oriental remained peaceful on Monday morning, nearly 8 months after the March 4 murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in his own home in Barangay San Isidro.

"Peaceful naman kami sa Pamplona. Pinandigan ng Comelec ang kanilang promise na magbabantay sila. There are enough forces to make sure that the elections are orderly, fair and peaceful," Mayor Janice Degamo, widow of the late governor, said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview.

Authorities earlier included Negros Oriental and the Bangsamoro region in the areas of concern that would be under police monitoring for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Oct. 30.

PNP Chief Major General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said declaring a certain place as an area of concern depended on political rivalry, intelligence reports, and history.

