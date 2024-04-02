PDEA Discovers Operational Documents on Social Media Involving President Marcos Jr.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has discovered operational documents on social media showing President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. as a target in an anti-drug operation in 2012. PDEA stated that these documents were not in their Plans and Operations Reports Management Information System (Pormis).

Pormis is a database that records and serializes all pre-operation documents, ensuring the integrity of the system.

