PCSO warns against online scammers

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) Chairperson Junie E. Cua on Thursday urged the public to rely only on official channels for news regarding the agency amid repeated attempts by online scammers to use his name and that of other PCSO officials and the agency’s logo.

“I urge the public to remain vigilant against scammers who attempt to use the PCSO for their selfish and criminal objectives,” Cua said in a statement. “If it does not come from the official social media account of the PCSO, or from my sole Junie Cua FB account, or from radio or television broadcasts, please don’t immediately believe it.”

He also urged the public to be mindful of “red flags” that could help them detect whether they are being scammed. He warned the public against clicking links sent through social media or text messages, adding that the PCSO does not send “urgent” messages and does not engage in scare tactics. headtopics.com

