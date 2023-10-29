PCSO marks 89th year with P89 million lotto jackpots

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has set the jackpot prize of all five of its lotto games to P89 million to celebrate its 89th anniversary today.

“This is to celebrate the PCSO’s 89th founding anniversary, and also an early Christmas gift of the PCSO to our millions of loyal lotto patrons who support the PCSO lotto games and, in doing so, help us raise much needed revenues that go to our charity fund,” PCSO general manager and board vice chairman Mel Robles told The STAR in a phone interview.

The adjustment of the jackpot prizes to P89 million will start with tonight’s draws for the Mega Lotto 6/45 and Grand Lotto 6/55 and tomorrow’s Regular Lotto 6/42, Super Lotto 6/49 and Ultra Lotto 6/58. headtopics.com

“The support you give to our products and services, especially lotto, enables us to help thousands of our indigent kababayans who are in need of medical, educational or financial assistance from the national government. For this, we are extremely grateful,” Robles said, addressing the PCSO’s patrons.

