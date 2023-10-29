PCSO Lotto Results | Oct. 29. 2023

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get the latest news delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Ultra Lotto 6/58 Results for October 27, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Ultra Lotto 6/58 winning numbers 33 22 45 11 16 02 Jackpot Prize P 67,460,083.60 Read more ⮕

Mega Lotto 6/45 Results for October 27, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Mega Lotto 6/45 winning numbers 20 13 05 03 19 29 Jackpot Prize P 8,910,000 Read more ⮕

4D Lotto Results for October 27, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of 4D Lotto winning numbers 3 5 7 7 Jackpot Prize P 50,627 Read more ⮕

Grand Lotto 6/55 Results for October 28, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Grand Lotto 6/55 winning numbers 44 17 07 49 35 14 Jackpot Prize P 56,367,250 Read more ⮕

Lotto 6/42 Results for October 28, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of Lotto 6/42 winning numbers 05 32 24 04 18 22 Jackpot Prize P 28,824,637.40 Read more ⮕

6D Lotto Results for October 28, 2023 | Lotto ResultsHere's the lotto result of 6D Lotto winning numbers 7 5 9 9 2 6 Jackpot Prize P 648,479.84 Read more ⮕