PCSO Celebrates 89 Years of Compassion, Dedication, and Service to the Filipino People

In a world where compassion and providing assistance are often scarce, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) shines as a guiding light for millions of Filipinos in need.
Over the years, the PCSO has established institutional programs providing financial and medical assistance to indigent, needy individuals. From 2018 to 2022, the Medical Access Program (MAP) has benefited almost 2 million recipients with medical aid, amounting to P20,558,741,588.35.
It aims to support various welfare agencies and charitable medical facilities in addressing the medical and health needs of the impoverished and disadvantaged sectors in local communities. This program aims to provide PTVs and Emergency Medical Service Vehicles (EMSVs) to conflict-stricken or vulnerable communities, as well as Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA).
Additionally, the Endowment Fund Program allocates funding assistance to government hospitals licensed by the Department of Health (DOH) to enable them to deliver direct health services to charity/service patients.
To further enhance its services, the PCSO resumed its medical and dental outpatient services for the public at its main office in Mandaluyong City. Through scholarships, and support for educational institutions, the PCSO has helped shape a brighter future for countless aspiring students.
The PCSO is committed to contributing to various government institutions, including the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), National Council on Disability Affairs and even the Philippine Sports Commission.
The organization implements rigorous systems of accountability, including regular audits and investigations, to safeguard against corruption and ensure that donations and resources reach those in need.
