PCSO Celebrates 89 Years of Compassion, Dedication, and Service to the Filipino People

In a world where compassion and providing assistance are often scarce, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) shines as a guiding light for millions of Filipinos in need.

Over the years, the PCSO has established institutional programs providing financial and medical assistance to indigent, needy individuals. From 2018 to 2022, the Medical Access Program (MAP) has benefited almost 2 million recipients with medical aid, amounting to P20,558,741,588.35.

It aims to support various welfare agencies and charitable medical facilities in addressing the medical and health needs of the impoverished and disadvantaged sectors in local communities. This program aims to provide PTVs and Emergency Medical Service Vehicles (EMSVs) to conflict-stricken or vulnerable communities, as well as Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA). headtopics.com

Additionally, the Endowment Fund Program allocates funding assistance to government hospitals licensed by the Department of Health (DOH) to enable them to deliver direct health services to charity/service patients.

To further enhance its services, the PCSO resumed its medical and dental outpatient services for the public at its main office in Mandaluyong City. Through scholarships, and support for educational institutions, the PCSO has helped shape a brighter future for countless aspiring students. headtopics.com

The PCSO is committed to contributing to various government institutions, including the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), National Council on Disability Affairs and even the Philippine Sports Commission.

The organization implements rigorous systems of accountability, including regular audits and investigations, to safeguard against corruption and ensure that donations and resources reach those in need. headtopics.com

PCSO Lotto Results | Oct. 29. 2023PCSO Lotto Results | Oct. 29. 2023 Read more ⮕

PCSO marks 89th year with P89 million lotto jackpotsThe Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office has set the jackpot prize of all five of its lotto games to P89 million to celebrate its 89th anniversary today. Read more ⮕

Crowds throng Taipei as Taiwan celebrates east Asia’s largest Pride marchThe event takes place ahead of Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections in January, and the ruling Democratic Progressive Party delegation seek to cement its position as a defender of liberal values Read more ⮕

Taiwan celebrates LGBTQ Pride after adoption rights milestoneTAIPEI, Taiwan– Rainbow-coloured flags filled the streets of Taiwan's capital as tens of thousands took part in Asia's largest Pride parade on Saturday, months after adoption rights were extended to same-sex couples. Read more ⮕

Kevin Quiambao tallies 1st UAAP triple-double in 5 years in La Salle win over NUUAAP MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao, on top of tallying the first league triple-double in exactly 5 years, also claims the modern league assist record in La Salle's win over shorthanded NU Read more ⮕

Why climate activists are trekking from Manila to Tacloban, 10 years after Yolanda'I joined the climate walkers for the future of my grandchildren and future generations,' says a 64-year-old climate justice advocate Read more ⮕