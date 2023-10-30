PCO to use LANDBANK purchase card for faster transactions

TOWARDS advancing efficient, transparent, and swift government procurement, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) has partnered with the Land Bank of the Philippines (LANDBANK) for the use of the Government Purchase Card (GPC) to pay for official goods and services. The GPC is similar to a credit card in function, designed to shorten and simplify the requisition process for government agencies and offices, as well as streamline the disbursement of payments to suppliers.

Under the Agreement, LANDBANK will issue Government Purchase Cards to authorized PCO personnel for the payment of eligible goods and services, such as miscellaneous small-value purchases; travel and representation; hotel and lodging; computer software, services, and digital content; and fuel, automotive parts, and services, among others.

