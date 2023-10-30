PBBM casts vote in Ilocos Norte

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. votes in the barangay elections in Batac City on Monday, October 30. (RTVM screenshot)

Marcos finished voting at Precinct 36A-37A at about 7:05 a.m. He was accompanied by Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos and Batac City Mayor Albert Chua. Rep. Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos voted at the Calay-ab Elementary School in Barangay Calay-ab here.

Sen. Imee R. Marcos and Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Marcos Manotoc cast their votes at the Cabeza Elementary School in Barangay Cabungaan here. Meanwhile, Police Col. Julius Suriben, Ilocos Norte police director, said the elections in this province is generally peaceful. headtopics.com

Suriben cited the successful implementation of Executive Order No. 244-23 issued by Manotoc imposing a province-wide curfew from 10 p.m. Sunday, October 29, until 4 a.m. Monday. The curfew supported the liquor ban imposed by the Commission on Election (Comelec) to ensure a safe election in Ilocos Norte. The curfew also sought to prevent vote-buying and vote-selling.

Suriben said that all law enforcement personnel deployed to the province to secure the conduct of the election remain under full alert status. At least 2,000 personnel from the police, military, Bureau of Fire Protection, Coast Guard, and other law enforcement agencies were deployed in different strategic places in the province. headtopics.com

Early bird Marcos Jr casts vote in Ilocos NorteVideo taken by ABS-CBN News showed Marcos lining up and filling up the ballot in his precinct at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in his hometown Batac, Ilocos Norte past 7 a.m. Read more ⮕

Marcos votes in BSKE in Ilocos NortePRESIDENT Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. was among the early voters for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on Monday. Read more ⮕

F2 turns back Galeries in Ilocos SurF2 Logistics overcame an error-prone game as it survived Galeries Tower, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17, yesterday to boost its semifinal stock in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur. Read more ⮕

Ilocos Sur village chair, daughter wounded in broad daylight shootingSANTIAGO, Ilocos Sur – A barangay captain and ex-officio member of the municipal council and his daughter were shot and wounded in Barangay Butol here on Saturday afternoon, October 28. Read more ⮕

Ilocos region police all set for BSKECAMP FLORENDO, La Union – The Police Regional Office-1 (Ilocos) is all set for the barangay elections on Monday, October 30. Read more ⮕

DPWH-Ilocos deploys motorists assistance teams for ‘Undas’undefined Read more ⮕