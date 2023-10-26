PBA legends face off with PDLs in Manila City Jail

He was among the players who represented the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) at the the Manila City Jail Male Dormitory in a basketball exhibition game dubbed as PBA Legends vs. PDL Legends at Manila City Jail Male Dorm.The PBA legends who played in the exhibition games were Alvin Patrimonio, Gherome Ejercito, E.J. Feihl, Jerry Codiñera, Rodney Santos, and Noli Locsin.But the game had to end during the second quarter due to a downpour, with the score at 52-42 in favor of the PBA Legends.

The exhibition game is part of the celebration of the National Correction Consciousness Week (NACOCOW) 2023, according to Manila City Jail Male Dorm Warden Jail Supt. Lino Soriano.This is also in line with the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan (BIDA) program of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

