PayMongo Transforms into Digital Financial Services Solutions Provider

PayMongo has evolved from a payment gateway company into a digital financial services solutions provider to drive digital economic growth, according to PayMongo CEO Jojo Malolos during the company’s fifth-anniversary celebration recently. “Our refocused vision and the execution of a no-nonsense strategy have propelled PayMongo to contribute to the financial ecosystem.

We’ve introduced innovative digital financial solutions that cater to the diverse needs of businesses, both online and offline,” Malolos revealed. Malolos emphasized PayMongo’s significant strides that contributed to the financial performance of the company and the advancement of the Philippine FinTech industry. “Our strategic approach, aimed into transforming the “negotiates” in the MSMEs segments into digital Filipino entrepreneurs, has proven to be successful,” Malolos said in an interview during PayMongo’s fifth-anniversary celebratio

