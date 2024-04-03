Pauline del Rosario to Headline ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship

Pauline del Rosario, fresh off a stint on the Epson Tour, takes advantage of the break before the LPGA’s developmental league resumes on April 26, headlining the field in the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship, which unwraps on April 9 at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna.

After finishing tied for 26th in the Atlantic Beach Classic in Florida a couple of weeks back, del Rosario seizes the interval as a golden opportunity to reconnect with the local golf scene and rekindle rivalries in the P1-million championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. “I’m very excited and happy to be back home during the four-week break from the (Epson) Tour. It feels nice to have made the cut in the first three tournaments of the season, not to mention my first-ever Top 10 finish,” said del Rosario, referring to her joint 10th effort in the IOA Golf Classic last mont

