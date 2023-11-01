Paul George heats up as Clippers cruise past Magic

Paul George overcame a poor start and recorded 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists to help the Los Angeles Clippers post a 118-102 victory over the visiting Orlando Magic on Tuesday, October 31 (Wednesday, November 1, Manila time).
Paolo Banchero notched 15 points and 4 steals, Franz Wagner added 14 points and 9 rebounds, and Moritz Wagner had 13 points for Orlando, which lost its second straight game. Markelle Fultz had 12 points, Jalen Suggs added 11, and Cole Anthony scored 10.
Orlando hit 46.9% of its field-goal attempts but struggled to 7-of-30 shooting (23.3%) from behind the arc. Los Angeles moved ahead for good on George’s basket with 6:43 to go in the third. That started a 10-0 run that George culminated with back-to-back treys as the Clippers took a 69-59 lead with 5:23 remaining.
Philippines Headlines
