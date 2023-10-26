Patola: The cure-all everybody loves

Filipinos classify vegetables under two categories: native and upland (grown in Baguio). One of the most popular “native” vegetables is patola (louffa or silk gourd), which is never served in formal meals but is universally welcomed in home gatherings of rich and poor alike.
Either way, the resulting dish is robust with honest flavors and a faint sweetness from the freshly harvested patola.In Northern Luzon, the favored variety of patola does not look like an elongated cucumber. It is distinguished by sharp ridges that make peeling a test of patience and dexterity. Non-Ilocanos find “kabatiti,” the native name for this variety, enough to send them on a giggling fit.Patola is an effortless crop. In our barrio Pulanglupa, the neighbors took turns growing patola vines.
The Philippines' National Nutrition Council has compiled results of studies on "The Health with our readers of Patola." Allow me to share some of the findings here.The sponge gourd, commonly known as patola, is a fruit from the family Cucurbitaceae, the same as pumpkins and melons. The sponge gourd is cultivated around the world, commonly utilized as an ingredient in numerous Asian dishes and people's remedies, thanks to its nutritional and therapeutic properties.
