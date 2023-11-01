Pasay shuts down POGO sex dens

According to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), the licenses of Xushen Technology Corp. and Freego Computer Gaming OPC were revoked by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. The POGO hub was raided by personnel of the PAOCC, Department of Justice and Philippine National Police on Oct. 27.

The raiding team also discovered aquarium-style viewing chambers, a torture chamber and massage parlors used for prostitution.

