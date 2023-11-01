Parliamentary union presses ‘prompt action’ on Castro’s complaint vs ex-President Duterte

The IPU’s strong stance was apparently aimed at addressing an issue that has sparked controversy and heightened tensions in the Philippines. “This matter also has a serious impact on the functioning of the Filipino Parliament as a whole, as it may deter its members from speaking out on important matters and put their lives at significant risk,” it said.
“ demands that, in light of the serious concerns arising from this situation, the treatment of Ms. Castro’s complaint will proceed speedily; and wishes to be kept informed in this regard,” the group said. The IPU also trusts that the criminal case against Castro and the other accused individuals will move towards completion without delay.
“Duterte’s grave threats, and the fact that their continued spread even until today, present dangers to my life, liberty, and security, and with that knowledge, I now live in constant fear that I will be a victim of such extrajudicial killing, forced disappearance, illegal arrest, or detention that he repeatedly admitted having perpetrated in the past,” she added.
The former president allegedly issued the threat against Castro during a TV program in Davao City. Castro, along with her Makabayan bloc colleagues, has been vocal in her critique of Vice President Sara Duterte’s request for P650 million in confidential and intelligence funds (CIFs) comprising P500 million for her Vice Presidential office and P150 million for the Department of Education, which she heads.
