London– British police said they had released on bail a lawmaker from the ruling Conservative party the day after he was arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual offenses, including rape.

London’s Metropolitan police, who did not name the MP, said officers detained a man in his 50s following allegations of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape and other misconduct offenses more than a decade ago.

“In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offenses having been committed between 2002 and 2009,” the force said, adding they were alleged to have occurred in the British capital. headtopics.com

“He was taken into custody and has since been bailed pending further inquiries to a date in mid-June,” it added. A spokeswoman for the Conservatives’ office dealing with party discipline said the MP concerned had been instructed not to attend parliament or its various adjoining buildings while the probe continued.

The Conservatives will not decide whether to suspend the suspect from the parliamentary party until after the police probe has concluded, reports said. The arrest is the latest in a series of scandal involving a British lawmaker, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Tories in particular embroiled in numerous controversies, several of a sexual nature. AFP“It is worrying that we are seeing these appalling accusations again, about a parliamentarian,” she told Sky News on Wednesday, adding that it was up to police to decide whether to name him. headtopics.com

Last month, it was revealed at least 56 MPs, including three ministers, are currently being probed over allegations of sexual misconduct by parliament’s own complaints office.

