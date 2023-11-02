Paris Masters: Djokovic wins in return; Medvedev loses cool; Zverev grinds through

After beating Medvedev in the final in New York on September 10, the 36-year-old Djokovic dashed back from the US Open to help Serbia into the Davis Cup quarterfinals on September 15.Djokovic will next play Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

After Dimitrov took the first set on Wednesday, Medvedev broke in the sixth game of the second set and led 5-2.When the Bulgarian broke to 5-5, Medvedev threw his racket, which brought whistles from the crowd. That further upset the Russian."They're stupid! If they don't whistle, I'll play!", Medvedev said before telling the crowd.

"That's the public at Bercy, everyone knows it, not everyone likes playing here. I played much better at Bercy when there was nobody there," he said, mentioning his victory in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sixth seed Rune, now coached by Boris Becker, won his first Masters title in Paris last year by beating Djokovic in the final. German Alexander Zverev took another big step in the race for Turin by edging out the last remaining hometown hope Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 7-6 (7/5) in a marathon encounter.

Zverev now plays Tsitsipas on Thursday in a crucial round-of-16 match that will offer up invaluable points for whoever should claim victory in this meeting between two men that have shared bad blood in the past.

