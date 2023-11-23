Parents' Perception of Children's Academic Performance Misaligned with Standardized Tests

Teachers from Cainta Elementary School in Rizal provided assistance to parents and fellow educators during the commencement of classes for School Year 2023-2024. The school has registered over 5,000 students and requires additional teachers. A poll by Gallup and Learning Heroes reveals that despite standardized tests showing fewer students on track, nearly nine out of 10 parents believe their child is performing at grade level.
Researchers suggest that report cards may not provide a complete picture of a child's progress, leading parents to miss opportunities for extra support
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
KC to parents Sharon, Gabby: You both are my Dear HeartThe most touching moment at the Dear Heart reunion show of former reel and real-life partners, Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion, was when their daughter, KC, joined them on stage at the Mall of Asia Arena on Friday night. ShaGab’s first concert together was titled after their loveteam’s debut movie about first love, Dear Heart, in 1981.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »