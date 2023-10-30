Panabo City gov’t enacts WFH for All Saints’, All Souls’ Day

THE City Government of Panabo has declared a work-from-home (WFH) arrangement for government officials and employees on October 31, 2023, in anticipation of All Saints’ Day and All Soul’s Day.City Mayor Jose E. Relampagos announced this through Memorandum Order number 745 Series of 2023, dated October 28, superseding Memorandum Circular No. 38 mandated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Certain offices including the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), City Health Office (CHO), City Economic Enterprise Management and Development Office (CEEMDO), City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO), Civil Security Unit (CSU), and Traffic Management Unit (TMU) will continue their regular services, ensuring essential services are provided to the general public.Regular operations for the city government of Panabo will resume on November 3, 2023.

