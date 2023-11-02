Pampanga, San Juan eye showdown in MPBL North Division finals

In contrast, the Knights needed to climb out of a 14-point hole in the third quarter and lean on the sterling plays of Orlan Wamar to stun the Rice Vanguards, 86-82, in the opener of a similar series. Powered by Justine Baltazar, Louie Sangalang and Encho Serrano, Pampanga sealed the outcome with a 70-41 spread early in the final quarter, before allowing Caloocan to narrow the gap somewhat behind the 15-point explosion of Paul Sanga in that span.
Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda, also the Giant Lanterns' head coach, will also bank on Archie Concepcion, Neil Tolentino, Jayson Castro Apolonio and Arwind Santos to sweep the veteran-laden Caloocan. Wamar drove in with 32 seconds left and then found an open Taywan for the game-clinching triple 14 seconds later.
For Nueva Ecija to bounce back, Coach Jerson Cabiltes must harness the full potential of a 15-man rotation led by Will McAloney, Michael Mabulac, Michael Juico, Chris Bitoon and Byron Villarias.At 55th year, Uratex brings honor to Philippines with new Guinness World RecordExperience style with substance with new OPPO Find N3 Flip, now in Philippines!
Alex Eala scored a 6-3, 6-2 romp over home bet Amandine Hesse in the opening round of the W60 Nantes Tuesday night in Fr... The TNT Tropang Giga will try and exact revenge against Japanese team Chiba Jets as the two teams face in the East Asia Super...Tri SND Barracuda, the best triathlon team in the country, Fit PH and Baguio Benguet Triathlon, along with the eight other...Victor Wembanyama scored 18 points as the San Antonio Spurs staged a dramatic comeback to snatch a last-gasp 115-114 victory...
Philippines Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕
Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕
PHILSTARNEWS: WATCH: Fr. Juan Severino Mallari, the Philippines' only serial killerWho is this Fr. Juan Severino Mallari that has suddenly intrigued Filipino filmmakers?
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕