Palestinians dying in overwhelmed Gaza hospitals, says UN expert

Palestinians are dying every day in Gaza's overwhelmed remaining hospitals which can't deal with the estimated 60,000 injured people and daily arrival of hundreds more hurt in Israeli's military offensive, a UN health emergency expert said Wednesday, while a doctor with the International Rescue Committee called the situation in Gaza's hospitals the most extreme she had ever seen.

The two health professionals, who recently left Gaza after weeks working in hospitals there, described overwhelmed doctors trying to save the lives of thousands of wounded people amid collapsing hospitals that have turned into impromptu refugee camps. The World Health Organization's Sean Casey, who left Gaza recently after five weeks of trying to get more staff and supplies to the territory's 16 partially functioning hospitals, told a UN news conference that he saw 'a really horrifying situation in the hospitals' as the health system collapsed day by da





TheManilaTimes » / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Palestinians Flee as Israeli Offensive Intensifies in GazaThousands of Palestinian families flee as Israel launches heavy strikes in Gaza, causing overcrowding in remaining refuges. The new arrivals set up tents on sidewalks due to packed UN shelters. No place is safe in Gaza.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Americans Should Be Ashamed of Themselves for Supporting Israeli Massacre of PalestiniansSouth Africa accuses Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice, while the US continues to support Israel's massacre of Palestinians in Gaza. The article criticizes Americans for allowing such atrocities to happen.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Israeli Vision for Post-War Gaza: Emulating West Bank ModelThe Israeli vision for post-war Gaza is to emulate the occupied West Bank model by having some designated authority running civic affairs while Israel maintains security control. Netanyahu seeks to obliterate Hamas for its attack on October 7, Israel's bloodiest day ever, seemingly willing to raze much of Gaza to the ground and risk reimposing a military occupation in the enclave Israel left in 2005.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Israeli Forces Expand Ground Offensive in GazaIsraeli forces expand their ground offensive into urban refugee camps in central Gaza after bombarding Palestinian communities and ordering residents to evacuate. Gaza's main telecom provider announces another interruption of services. The military's announcement threatens further destruction in a war that Israel says will last for many months as it vows to crush Hamas.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Israeli Forces Continue Bombardment of Gaza, Palestinian Red Crescent Loses CommunicationIsraeli forces pounded central Gaza, causing dozens of deaths and a complete loss of communication for the Palestinian Red Crescent. Israel's Chief of Staff states that the conflict with Hamas will last for months.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Israeli Soldiers Continue Operations in Gaza, 69 Journalists KilledAt least 69 journalists were killed in the conflict as Israeli soldiers continue their operations in the Gaza Strip. The UN Security Council appealed for more aid for the Palestinian enclave but did not demand a ceasefire.

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »