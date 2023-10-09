Palestinian Woman Flees Gaza as Israeli Tanks Advance

A Palestinian woman, who was injured in an Israeli strike and was staying at Al Shifa hospital, moves southward after fleeing north Gaza as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip November 10, 2023. (Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa) 's government media office says at least 13,000 Palestinians killed since start of conflict on Oct.

7, including at least 5,500 children Gaza's civilian death toll 'staggering and unacceptable', U.N. chief Guterres says, again urging a humanitarian ceasefire's largest refugee camp on Sunday, but despite the fighting U.S. and Israeli officials said a deal to free some of the hostages held in the besieged enclave was edging closer. About 240 hostages were taken during Hamas's deadly cross-border rampage into Israel on Oct. 7, which prompted Israel to invade the tiny Palestinian territory to wipe out the Islamist grou





Hamas has no regard for Palestinian lives, Israeli PM tells US presidentU.S. President Joe Biden met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks on the Gaza crisis on Wednesday (October 18) and continued to pledge solidarity with Israel's war against Hamas.

Palestinian PM condemns Israeli 'crimes' in Gaza

Palestinian Red Crescent condemns Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoyPALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has condemned the targeting of a convoy of ambulances in Gaza by Israeli forces on Friday, which it says killed 15 people and wounded more than 60 others.

Israeli strikes on Gaza, Syria, and West Bank escalate tensions with HamasRAFAH, Gaza Strip: Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.

Israeli air strikes hammer Gaza anew after Hamas releases two US hostages(2nd UPDATE) 'We will topple the Hamas organization. We will destroy its military and governing infrastructure. It's a phase that will not be easy. It will have a price,' says Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

200 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital complex: Hamas ministryPALESTINIAN TERITORIES: Israeli air strikes on a Gaza hospital compound sheltering displaced people on Tuesday killed at least 200, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said.

