Palestinian spouses of Filipinos in Gaza allowed to leave

The Palestinian spouses of Filipino nationals in the Gaza Strip will be allowed to leave the war-torn enclave, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday. Of the 136 Filipinos in Gaza, 115 initially expressed their intention to leave. However, only 46 individuals remained committed to being repatriated due to concerns about leaving their Palestinian spouses. The 46 Filipinos have been allowed to leave Gaza and enter Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

The evacuation of foreigners, including Filipinos, from Gaza was delayed due to recent attacks. 39 nationals are currently at the border between Gaza and Egypt, while seven individuals are having second thoughts about leaving. They are expected to be home within the week

