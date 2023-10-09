Palestinian medics evacuate premature babies from Gaza hospital amid ongoing battles

Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from Gaza City's war-torn Al-Shifa hospital Sunday in a high-risk operation, the UN said, pledging to also move patients and staff who remain there. The hospital, Gaza's largest, has been described by the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) as a "death zone", after it sent a team to visit the facility on Saturday. Mohammed Zaqut, director general of hospitals in Gaza, told AFP "all 31 premature babies in Al-Shifa hospital...

have been evacuated" and said "preparations are under way" for them to enter Egypt





🏆 1. PhilstarNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rare aid delivery reaches Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City: UNGENEVA, Switzerland - A rare delivery of emergency medical supplies and medicines on Wednesday reached Al-Shifa hospital in the war-ravaged north of the Gaza Strip, the UN said, warning though that far more was needed.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Israeli Military Raids Al Shifa Hospital in GazaThe fate of Al Shifa has become a focus of international alarm because of worsening conditions in the facility in recent days with global calls for a humanitarian ceasefire after five weeks of an Israeli assault on Gaza. Read:

Source: interaksyon - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Fierce fighting in Gaza City; US says Palestinians must govern Gaza post-warThe Israeli military says its troops had advanced into the heart of Gaza City, while Hamas says its fighters had inflicted heavy losses

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Red Cross says humanitarian convoy hit by gunfire in GazaGAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories -- The International Committee of the Red Cross said a humanitarian convoy carrying lifesaving medical supplies came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Palestinian Red Crescent condemns Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoyPALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has condemned the targeting of a convoy of ambulances in Gaza by Israeli forces on Friday, which it says killed 15 people and wounded more than 60 others.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Blinken says Palestinian voices key to Gaza’s futurePalestinian views, voices, and aspirations need to be 'at the center' of conversations about the future of Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says in Baghdad

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »