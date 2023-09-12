Palestinian Man Describes Brutal Treatment by Israeli Forces During Arrest

Hamza al-Qawasmi, a Palestinian man from Hebron, describes the brutal treatment he received from Israeli forces during his arrest. He was blindfolded, handcuffed, accused of being an ISIS member, beaten, and threatened with death.





Read more: RAPPLERDOTCOM » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANİLABULLETİN: In New York, pro-Palestinian demonstrators denounce Israeli governmentNEW YORK, United States - Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered Monday in the heart of Manhattan, denouncing the Israeli government and demanding that the United States stop supporting its ally in the Middle East, after a massive weekend raid by Palestinian militants into Israel.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: In New York, pro-Palestinian demonstrators denounce Israeli governmentAcross the heavily policed street, a pro-Israel group stood behind security barriers hurling insults at the other gathering.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Pagkamatay ng 1 Pinoy sa Israeli-Palestinian conflict bineberipika pa ng gobyernoTinitiyak pa ng Filipino authorities ang mga ulat ng pagkamatay ng isang Pinoy kasunod ng panibagong bakbakan sa pagitan ng mga militanteng Palestino at gobyerno ng Israel.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: DFA: 2 Pinoy patay sa pagpapatuloy ng Israeli-Palestinian conflictKinundena ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ang pagkakadamay ng dalawang Filipino sa pagpapatuloy ng karahasan at tensyon sa pagitan ng gobyerno Israel at mga militanteng Palestino.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Putin calls for Israeli-Palestinian talksDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Caregiver mula Negros ika-3 Pinoy na patay sa Israeli-Palestinian warUmakyat na sa tatlong Pilipino ang namamatay sa pagpapatuloy ng digmaan sa pagitan ng Israel at mga militanteng Palestino, ayon sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »