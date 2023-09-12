Palestinian Man Describes Brutal Treatment by Israeli Forces During Arrest

Hamza al-Qawasmi, a Palestinian man from Hebron, describes the brutal treatment he received from Israeli forces during his arrest. He was blindfolded, handcuffed, accused of being an ISIS member, beaten, and threatened with death.
