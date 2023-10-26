Palace urges public to report false information on social media

Malacañang is urging the public to report false information on social media and refrain from sharing the said information.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Emerald Ridao, speaking at the “Maging Mapanuri” Conference on Media and Information Literacy at the New World Hotel in Makati City, said that the spread of misinformation and disinformation is “a collective responsibility to address.”

"When you do realize that you have come across false information, report it, don't share it. The spread of misinformation and disinformation ends with you," Ridao said. She also issued a practical guide for the public to adopt the "Stop" and "Spot" approach to counter misinformation and disinformation:

“Stop to spot the source. Ask yourself, who is sharing this information? Are these posts and articles from random people on the internet, or are they from certified experts on the subject matter? Remember that the source matters. Credible, verified sources are more likely to provide accurate information,” she said.

"Stop to spot the purpose. Why is this information appearing on your feed? Is it trending because it's sensationalizing certain angles, or is it genuinely sharing factual information? Understanding the purpose behind the content can help you separate fact from fiction," Ridao said.

Ridao said that the PCO relies on the education sector to address the challenge of misinformation, rather than policing. She stressed the vital role of teachers and educators in educating the future generation in battling against misinformation and disinformation.

