Palace places DAP under NEDA to streamline their functions

MALACANANG has issued an executive order transferring the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP) from the Office of the President to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

The Palace said Executive Order No. 45, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, aims to streamline and rationalize the functions of the two agencies and to align the DAP’s programs with the government’s socioeconomic agenda.

“Pursuant to the right-sizing policy of the national government, it is imperative to streamline and rationalize the functional relationships of agencies with complementary mandates to promote coordination, efficiency, and organizational coherence in the bureaucracy,” the EO read. headtopics.com

The DAP is a state-run institution that provides human resource development, research, data collection, and information services to support the country’s development efforts. The NEDA is the main agency that formulates and coordinates social and economic policies, plans, and programs.

The EO also seeks to enhance the capacity and productivity of civil servants and improve bureaucratic efficiency.

