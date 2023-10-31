PAL resumes Manila-Tuguegarao flights

“We look forward to serving Tuguegarao and Cagayan people with daily flights to and from Manila to strengthen air connectivity to boost travel between the vibrant heart of the Cagayan Valley region and other tourist and business centers in the Philippines,” PAL Express president Rabbi Vincent Ang, who joined the first flight to Tuguegarao, said.
"It will also open possible international and connecting flights in the future to other countries," Mamba said.
Six traffic enforcers of the Land Transportation Office have been sacked after they were accused of extorting money from drivers... At least 300 candidates identified with the Moro National Liberation Front are among the winners in the barangay and Sangguniang...
