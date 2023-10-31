PAL resumes Manila-Tuguegarao flights

“We look forward to serving Tuguegarao and Cagayan people with daily flights to and from Manila to strengthen air connectivity to boost travel between the vibrant heart of the Cagayan Valley region and other tourist and business centers in the Philippines,” PAL Express president Rabbi Vincent Ang, who joined the first flight to Tuguegarao, said.

“It will also open possible international and connecting flights in the future to other countries,” Mamba said.Sleep advocates Heart Evangelista, Saab Magalona, LA Aguinaldo share tips for resting on timePhilippines’ first premium bed cinema to open in Uptown Bonifacio

Six traffic enforcers of the Land Transportation Office have been sacked after they were accused of extorting money from drivers... At least 300 candidates identified with the Moro National Liberation Front are among the winners in the barangay and Sangguniang...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN PHILIPPINES: Manila North, South cemeteries all set for UndasThe Manila North and Manila South cemeteries are ready for the expected large crowds this Undas.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: Ilang gusto makaiwas sa dagsa ng tao, bumisita na sa Manila North CemeteryPinili ng marami na magtungo na sa Manila North Cemetery ngayong Lunes upang makaiwas sa inaasahang dagsa ng mga bibisita sa sementeryo sa October 31 at November 1.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

MLASTANDARD: United Airlines launches San Francisco-Manila flightDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard | Read more ⮕

RAPPLERDOTCOM: More routes to the US: United’s first direct US-Manila flight lands in PhilippinesWith the opening of United’s route, passengers traveling between the Philippines and US now have more choices of airlines to fly with, though they may not necessarily be cheaper

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: More US airlines may fly to Manila, says envoyThere could be more American carriers flying directly to Manila, said U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

PHILSTARNEWS: Dutch foreign minister visits ManilaDutch Foreign Affairs Minister Hanke Bruins Slot is in Manila for an official visit, the first in more than three decades, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more ⮕