Pakistan Launches Retaliatory Airstrikes on Iran, Killing Seven

Pakistan's air force launched retaliatory airstrikes on Iran, targeting militant positions and killing at least seven people. The strikes further raised tensions between the two neighboring nations and imperiled diplomatic relations. The attacks also increased the threat of violence in the already unsettled Middle East.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.