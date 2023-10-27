Pagtigil ng bakbakan para makapasok ang humanitarian aid sa Gaza itinutulak

Watch more on iWantTFC Idineklara ng Israeli Embassy sa Pilipinas na posibleng hawak ng Hamas ang dalawang Pilipinong patuloy na nawawala sa Israel.

Nanawagan naman ang United Nations at European Union na pansamantalang itigil ang bakbakan para bigyang daan ang pagpasok ng humanitarian aid sa Gaza. Nagpa-Patrol, Zen Hernandez. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 27 Oktubre 2023.

