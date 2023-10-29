Pages: Everyone sells

With my engineering background, I work with numbers all the time. I apply the management principle, you can’t manage what you don’t measure, to most areas in my life. I do this so I can keep on improving. One area I mentally keep track of is the effectiveness of my communication.

WHAT IS MY OBJECTIVE? An objective is your purpose or reason for communicating. Your objective must be clear, concise and realistic. To find it, ask yourself: what is the reason for my meeting this person; sending this text; writing this letter or crafting this email? What do I want to accomplish here? If two or more answers to these questions are similar, then you have found your objective. Come up with only one objective that you can put in one sentence.

