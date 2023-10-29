Pagdanganan's rally falls short, loses by 1 after 66

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan roared with the day’s best backside 32 but still came one stroke short of her title crack as local bet Vivian Hou matched the former’s closing 66 to win the Wistron Ladies Open by one in Taoyuan, Taiwan Sunday.

The ICTSI-backed Pagdanganan, who started the final round four strokes behind Hsu and one adrift of Hou, matched the eventual winner’s three-birdie binge from No. 5 as Hou took control with a 33 and the former falling two shots behind.

Pagdanganan closed out with a 34-32 and finished with a 278 while Hsu cracked under pressure and limped with a 74 for third at 282. But her bogey on No. 2 stymied her final round bid although she regained her rhythm and touch and strung up three straight birdies from No. 5 to take up the challenger’s role with a 34. headtopics.com

