Pagbaha sa Davao City gipanukaran

NAGPAKATAG ang Ancillary Services Unit (ASU) og tulo ka mga tim nga gilangkuban og 15 ka indibiduwal aron nga maoy manglimpyo ug mopahubas sa mga lugar nga bahaonon sa Davao City.

Tin-aw ni Bermejo nga kining tulo ka hut-ong gibahin nga naay sa buntag ug naay sa gabii. Duha gidestino sa buntag ug usa sa gabii. Iyang giklaro nga kining maong grupo padayon nga nagtrabaho aron nga maseguro nga tanang mga kanal limpyo.

