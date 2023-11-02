PAGASA: Expect rainy All Souls Day due to Amihan

In these areas, flash floods and landslides remain a risk during periods of moderate to heavy rainfall intensity, the weather agency said.Amihan will bring cloudy skies and rain over the rest of Northern Luzon, while the rest of the Philippines, including Metro Manila, will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.
The 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections has come to a close as the Commission on Elections concluded the ballot... The Philippine National Police yesterday assured the public that the PNP is taking steps to protect the nation’s interests...
Two Filipino doctors working with Doctors without Borders are among the foreign nationals who have been allowed to exit Gaza... Canada on Monday prohibited Chinese messaging application WeChat and Russian antivirus program Kaspersky on government-issued mobile devices due to privacy and security risks.
Playing non-stop since September, teams are making the most out of a much-needed break to heal up, charge up and brace for... John Mooney and the Chiba Jets quelled a spirited comeback effort by the TNT Tropang Giga on home turf, 75-66, in their East...
The status of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson for the TNT Tropang Giga's opener this Sunday is still "iffy," TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa said.
Philippines Headlines
PHILSTARNEWS: 4,000 cops to secure Central Luzon cemeteries, transport terminalsAt least 4,000 policemen were deployed to secure cemeteries and transport terminals in Central Luzon during the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.
