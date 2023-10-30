Pacquiao rubs elbows with fellow boxing greats, football icon Ronaldo

Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao bonded and rubbed elbows with his fellow boxing greats and other superstars from other sports during the "Battle of the Baddest" fight between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury on Sunday, Oct. 29 (Manila time), in Saudi Arabia.

Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, Oscar de la Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Sugar Ray Leonard, Dmitry Bivol, and Roy Jones, among others. "I am honored to be among the legends of the sport of boxing,” wrote Pacquiao after posting photos alongside other boxing current and past greats.Aside from his fellow boxing stars, Pacquiao also met football great Cristiano Ronaldo headtopics.com

who currently plays for a Saudi Arabian football team. The video of their meeting also quickly made rounds to the social media, thrilling the fans of the two sport icons"An epic night in Saudi Arabia at the #! Thank you to @turkialalshik for putting on an extraordinary event, like nothing ever seen before. Legendary times with amazing people," wrote Pacquiao in a separate post.

