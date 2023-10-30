P6,000 per vote? Cagayan de Oro barangay faces massive vote-buying controversy

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In a press conference held on October 30, Nestor Banuag of Namfrel CDO-Misor informed reporters that one of their volunteers in Zone 13 in Barangay Carmen reported that their relatives and neighbors received as much as P6,000 from one of the groups competing for barangay council seats.

VOTE-BUYING. Nestor Banuag of the National Movement for Free Elections in Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental tells reporters substantial amounts were allegedly received by some voters in one Cagayan de Oro barangay.

He said vote-buying in the city has shifted from what initially seemed like widespread random distribution to a more targeted and well-planned approach.Reports of alleged massive vote-buying in Carmen originated from social media posts, with hashtags #sanaolcarmen and #sanaol6k, which went viral since Saturday, October 28.

Banuag said, “There was an incident at the City Central school where watchers from opposing camps in Barangay 17 had an altercation inside a precinct.”