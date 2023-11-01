P101.5B gitagana alang sa kabos

31 ka milyon nga mga kabos ug way kapabilidad nga pinansyal nga mga pasyente nga dili makasarang o maka-access sa kalidad nga serbisyo sa pag-atiman sa panglawas,” ingon ni Pangandaman.Ang gisugyot nga mga benepisyo sa programa sa PhilHealth gilauman nga modangat ngadto sa 12.75 ka milyon nga mga kabos nga miyembro nga giila sa National Household Targeting System ubos sa Department of Social Welfare and Development, ingon man 8.26 milyon ka mga senior citizen.

