Over 360 foreigners evacuate from Gaza to Egypt

The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, said 2 Filipinos, both members of Doctors Without Borders, have also crossed the Rafah Border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. The Egyptian state media and others have reported that 361 foreign passport holders and 46 wounded left Gaza through the Rafah crossing to Egypt.

International aid group Medecins Sans Frontieres, also known by its English name Doctors Without Borders, said that all of its foreign staff members, such as doctors and nurses, including three male and female Japanese, have passed through the Rafah crossing.

The military conflict triggered by the Oct. 7 surprise attack by Hamas on Israel has so far left over 10,000 people, mostly in Gaza, dead.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANILABULLETIN: First wounded and foreigners escape war-torn Gaza for EgyptRAFAH, Palestinian Territories - Ambulances transported wounded residents out of Gaza for urgent medical care in Egypt Wednesday, with hundreds of desperate foreign passport holders also starting to flee the territory wracked by three weeks of war with Israel.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: First wounded and foreigners escape war-torn Gaza for EgyptAmbulances transported wounded residents out of Gaza for urgent medical care in Egypt Wednesday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: 2 PH doctors cross into Egypt, 115 others await departure from GazaMANILA, Philippines: Two Filipino doctors were among the 22 staff of Doctors Without Borders who were able to cross into Egypt as 115 others await their turn, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

GMANEWS: 2 Filipino doctors in Gaza cross border to EgyptTwo Filipino doctors have successfully crossed Rafah Crossing into safety amid the war between Israeli forces and the militant group Hamas.

Source: gmanews | Read more ⮕

THEMANILATIMES: 2 PH doctors cross into Egypt, 115 others await departure from Gaza(UPDATE) MANILA, Philippines: Two Filipino doctors were among the 22 staff of Doctors Without Borders who were able to cross into Egypt as 115 others await their turn, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more ⮕

ABSCBNNEWS: DFA: 6 Pinoys return to Gaza City as Egypt border stays closedSix Filipinos have returned to Gaza strip as issues hound the opening of the Rafah crossing, Gaza's border corridor with Egypt, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Wednesday.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more ⮕